Springsteen says he's an 'embarrassed' American (VIDEO)

Bruce Springsteen told fans he is an embarrassed American at a concert in Australia before he performed a song mocking President Trump’s call with the Australian prime minister, according to reports.

“We stand before you embarrassed Americans tonight,” the Freehold-native said before he performed the song Don’t Hang Up at his Monday show in Melbourne.

“Tonight we want to add our voices to the thousands of Americans who are protesting at airports around our country the Muslim Ban and the detention of foreign nationals and refugees,” Springsteen also said, according to an account by DailyMail.com.

Don’t Hang up, by The Orlons, was an apparent jab at Trump over his testy phone call with Australia’s Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull. The two leaders reportedly argued over an agreement for the United States to accept refugees from Australia before Trump ended the call.

Springsteen has previously called Trump a “moron” and a “flagrant, toxic narcissist.”

The rocker is a longtime supporter of Democrats and performed for the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Published at Sun, 05 Feb 2017 03:37:00 +0000