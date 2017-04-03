Star-studded lineup confirmed for N.J. Hall of Fame ceremony



Tommy James, the upcoming New Jersey Hall of Fame inductee whose hits with the Shondells include “Crimson and Clover,” “Mony Mony” and “I Think We’re Alone Now,” will be performing at induction ceremony at the Asbury Park Convention Hall on May 7.

James, who grew up in Michigan but who has lived in New Jersey since the early 1970s, will be inducted by his friend Steve Van Zandt of the E Street Band, which was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.

Tickets to the Hall of Fame ceremony, begins at 7:30 p.m., are available here. Tickets are $50.

All of this year’s inductees are expected to attend: mystery writer Carol Higgins Clark, news anchor Connie Chung, NY Waterway founder Arthur Imperatore, Sr., singer Connie Francis, TV personality Kelly Ripa, actor Ray Liotta, musician Wyclef Jean, soccer star Carli Lloyd, basketball Hall of Famer Carol Blazejowski, heavyweight boxer Carl Wepner, and NFL star Rosey Grier.

In addition, former PSE&G president Alfred Koeppe, who died in 2016, late activist Peace Pilgrim (aka Mildred Lisette Norman), and Philip Kearny, who led the First New Jersey Brigade in the Civil War, will be posthumously inducted.

Organizers say that in addition to James, there may be other surprise musical performances.

