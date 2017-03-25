State of Rutgers quarterbacks: Why the competition might be fairer under Jerry Kill



PISCATAWAY — In the moments after a season-ending ninth straight loss, quarterback Giovanni Rescigno took solace in the idea that at least Rutgers would have offensive coordinator continuity for the first offseason in his four-year career.

It didn’t take long for even that consolation prize to vanish, when play-caller Drew Mehringer bolted for a similar job at Texas and much-celebrated successor Jerry Kill came in with a scaled-back version of the spread that includes the addition of a new H-back position.

“It was unfortunate,” Rescigno said. “You don’t want to see an offensive coordinator leave, and Coach Mehringer was awesome to us. Coach Kill came in and he’s done a great job with us in terms of teaching us the offense. Even molding to what we did last year … to help us keep some of the stuff we were doing the same in terms of terminology, which really helps us a lot.”

How much is worth saving is up for debate.

Rutgers ranked last in the nation in total offense and second-to-last in scoring offense, starting two quarterbacks — Rescigno and San Diego State-bound graduate transfer Chris Laviano — and using four — Zach Allen and Tylin Oden included — for extended stretches.

“We just had a lot of talent trying to mesh together,” said Allen, who joined the mix last June as a two-year graduate transfer from TCU. “I think the way that everything was handled with the quarterback competition wasn’t really fair to everyone.”

Allen seemed to be referring to how his primary opportunity was against one of the nation’s best defenses, when he came off the bench and was essentially left running for his life as Michigan teed off with blitzes thanks to the comfort of building a 14-0 first-quarter lead en route to 78-0.

“I got kind of thrown in the Michigan game and obviously didn’t do too well in that game as an offense, as a unit, as a quarterback,” Allen said. “I just have to move on from that and move on to the next year. I know to the fans, to the media, it probably didn’t look that good, but there’s a lot more coming.”

The next time that Laviano struggled, the call to the bench was for Rescigno, who impressed during practices leading up to and in the fourth quarter of a 24-7 loss to Illinois. He started the final five games.

“I would have liked more opportunities, but it is what it is,” Allen said. “It’s college football. It’s a busines. They gave Gio a shot and he ran with it. We all were wanting the job and we were all trying to get it. We all had reps and just whoever did the best with it.

It’s the reason that Allen is happy to have Kill advertising a clean slate.

“Coach Kill has no recollection (of last season). It’s all moving forward,” Allen said. “What we did last year doesn’t really matter that much. We’re going to be judged on what we do during camp and what we do during spring ball.”

Rescigno, Allen and Oden practiced under Kill’s watch for the second time Saturday, with highly touted recruit Johnathan Lewis — who will join the competition after graduating from St. Peter’s Prep High School — watching from the sidelines.

“We’re going to put the best player on the field,” Kill said “That’s a consistent guy that doesn’t turn over the football and moves the chains and takes command of what we’re trying to do.”

Asked if that includes a realistic chance for Lewis to win the job as a true freshman, Kill said, “We’re going to put the best player on the field. If it’s my wife and she’s the best player, we’ll play her.”

Rescigno’s experience is the most likely factor preventing Rebecca Kill from being pressed into action.

“Coach Kill is a new coach and we’re all trying to impress him,” Rescigno said. “Even if you played all the games last year, even if Coach Mehringer was here, I’d want to prove myself still. That’s the mentality I have to keep having for the rest of spring.”

