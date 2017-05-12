Stephen Colbert on Trump's 'no-talent' digs: 'I won'



On Monday, President Donald Trump called Stephen Colbert “a no-talent guy,” saying the “Late Show” host had only criticized him because it improved his show’s ratings.

Now, Colbert is claiming victory.

The late-night host read Trump’s full comments about about him from an interview with Time magazine on Thursday’s “Late Show,” all while imitating the president’s voice.

“The president of the United States has personally come after me and my show, and there’s only one thing to say,” Colbert said in his monologue, breaking out in giddy laughter. “Yay! Yay!” he said, blowing a kiss to chants of “Stephen, Stephen, Stephen!” from the audience.

“Mr. Trump, there’s a lot you don’t understand, but I never thought one of those things would be show business,” Colbert continued.

“Don’t you know I’ve been trying for a year to get you to say my name?” he said. “And you were very restrained — admirably restrained — but now you did it!”

“I won!” an ecstatic Colbert said, almost whispering with excitement.

The back-and-forth between Colbert and the president began when Trump insulted “Face the Nation” host John Dickerson during an interview at the White House, saying that he calls the show “Deface the Nation.” Colbert came to his CBS colleague’s defense with a string of searing one-liners about Trump during his monologue on May 1.



.@StephenAtHome only has one thing to say about being called a “no-talent guy.” #LSSCpic.twitter.com/qWJKtuTSaY — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 12, 2017

An explicit joke involving Trump and Vladimir Putin, which had been bleeped on TV, drew criticism on social media. Some called it homophobic and asked CBS to fire the late-night host using the hashtag #FireColbert on Twitter, but others defended Colbert, pointing out Trump’s lewd comments about women behind the scenes at “Access Hollywood” in 2005, among others.

“What he says is filthy,” Trump said in the Time interview, adding that he thinks Colbert’s insults help him build his “base” as president.

Colbert used the moment on Thursday’s show to muse that he does occasionally used explicit language, but only in public, and never on an “Access Hollywood” bus. Addressing Trump’s charge that his appearance on “The Late Show” got the highest ratings (“It was high — highest rating. The highest rating he’s ever had,” Trump said in the Time interview) Colbert, using one of Trump’s trademark insults, pointed out that the president got beat in the ratings by another guest, “low-energy Jeb (Bush).”

“Late Show” ratings did surge in the wake of #FireColbert, with more viewers tuning into the CBS show the night after Colbert launched his parade of Trump insults.

“Making fun of you has been good for ratings,” Colbert said, again addressing Trump. “It’s almost like the majority of Americans didn’t want you to be president.”

The Montclair resident even took Trump’s claims to their logical conclusion — if there was no President Trump, Colbert’s “Late Show” would wither and die.



But since all of my success is based on talking about you, if you really want to take me down, there’s an obvious way…#LSSCpic.twitter.com/QVuXZa2384 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 12, 2017

“If you really want to take me down, there’s an obvious way — resign,” Colbert said. “If you did that, what would I talk about then?”

Widening his focus, Colbert turned his attention to the absurdity of the scenario.

“A president going after someone telling jokes is unprecedented,” he said. “That’d be like Richard Nixon going after Alfred E. Neuman.”

With that, he chose Neuman’s Mad Magazine tagline to close out his monologue — “What, me worry?”

Amy Kuperinsky may be reached at akuperinsky@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmyKup or on Facebook.



Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 12 May 2017 11:15:00 +0000