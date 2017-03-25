Student receives minor injuries when SUV collides with bus



CHERRY HILL — A high school student received minor injuries when an SUV collided with the bus she was a passenger on, state police said.

The accident happened at 11:56 a.m. Friday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 295 at Exit 32, according to State Police Trooper Lawrence Peele.

The bus, registered to the Gateway Regional School District in Harrison Township, was in the right lane of I-295 when a GMC Acadia made a quick lane change and struck the bus, Peele said on Saturday.

The bus had three occupants on board — one of them the student.

Described as high-school age, she was taken to Kennedy University Hospital in Cherry Hill.

No other injuries were reported.

Peele said the accident remains under investigation.

