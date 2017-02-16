Student's bomb threat while playing video game gets him suspended, school says



SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Police are investigating a shooting threat made by a student from South Brunswick High School Wednesday night.

At around 9:30 p.m., South Brunswick police received an anonymous tip that one of the high school’s students threatened to shoot up the school while playing a violent online video game at home, according to an email from the school’s principal, Peter Varela, which was sent to students and parents.

However, officials on Thursday said after an investigation, detectives “determined there was no credible threat,” according to a statement from the South Brunswick Police Department.

In Varela’s email — which was obtained by NJ Advance Media — he said the student was nonetheless being removed from school for breaking its code of conduct.

Further action may be taken, he added.

Police have been working with school officials throughout the day on Thursday, officials said.

In the statement, township police Chief Raymond Hayducka said, “The safety of our children and schools is our top priority. We will continue to work with our educators to ensure a safe school environment.”

In an email to NJ Advance Media on Thursday, Varela said the school remains “committed to vigilance and will continue to work with the South Brunswick Police Department.”

Spencer Kent may be reached at skent@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerMKent. Find the Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 16 Feb 2017 22:04:08 +0000