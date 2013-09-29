Super Bowl 2017 FREE livestream on Fox: How to watch Super Bowl 51 online



The AFC Champion New England Patriots, led by QB Tom Brady, will meet the NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons, led by QB Matt Ryan, in Super Bowl LI, or 51, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, February 5, 2017.

Here’s what you need to know:

What: Super Bowl LI (or 51)

Teams: AFC champion New England Patriots vs. NFC champion Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

Time: Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analysis), Erin Andrews and Chris Myers (sideline reporters)

Full super Bowl coverage

Halftime show: Global superstar Lady Gaga, winner of six Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe, and Academy Award nominee, will headline the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show, the NFL says.

Game capsule:

TEAMS MEET for 1st time in postseason. NE leads all-time series 7-6. Patriots defeated Falcons 30-23 in last meeting on 9/29/13.

PATRIOTS: Have 9 Super Bowl berths, most in NFL history. Have won 8 consecutive division titles, longest streak in NFL history. Since 2001, have won 4 Super Bowl titles, most in NFL. Have 31-19 (.620) all-time postseason record, 2nd highest winning pct. in playoff history…Head coach BILL BELICHICK has 25 career postseason wins, most all-time. Has won 4 Super Bowl titles (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX), tied with CHUCK NOLL for most in NFL history…QB TOM BRADY is all-time SB leader in pass att. (247), comp. (164), yards (1,605) & TDs (13). Has won 4 Super Bowls as starting QB & 3 Super Bowl MVPs, both tied for most in NFL history. In Super Bowl XLIX vs. Sea., completed SB record 37 passes for 328 yards & 4 TDs. Ranks 1st all-time in postseason wins (24), passing att. (1,263), comp. (788), yards (8,628) & TDs (61). Has 11 career postseason games with 300+ pass yards, most all-time. Had 14.0 TD/INT ratio (28 pass TDs vs. 2 INTs), highest in NFL history (min. 20 pass TDs)…In Div. Rd. win vs. Hou., RB DION LEWIS became 1st player in postseason history with rush TD, rec. TD & KR-TD in same game. RB LE GARRETTE BLOUNT rushed for TD in AFC CG. Led NFL with franchise-record 18 rush TDs. Has 8 rush TDs in 7 career postseason games. Has rush TD in 6 of past 7 (incl. playoffs). RB JAMES WHITE tied for lead among NFL RBs with 5 TD catches…WR JULIAN EDELMAN had eight catches for 118 yards & TD in AFC CG. Ranks 7th in NFL postseason history with 84 catches. In past 9 playoff games, has 75 catches (8.3 per game) for 862 rec. yards (95.8 per game) & 3 TDs. Had 9 catches for 109 yards & TD in SB XLIX. Is franchise postseason leader with 84 catches & 937 rec. yards. Has 3 seasons with 90+ catches, 2nd most in team history. WR CHRIS HOGAN set franchise record with 180 rec. yards in AFC CG. Ranks 2nd among players in 2016 postseason with 275 rec. yards. WR DANNY AMENDOLA had TD catch in SB XLIX…CB MALCOLM BUTLER had INT with 26 seconds remaining in SB XLIX. Led team with 4 INTs & 17 PD. LB ROB NINKOVICH has 1.5 sacks in past 2 SB appearances. Had FR in AFC CG. Has 6 career postseason sacks. CB LOGAN RYAN has 16 tackles, 4 PD & INT in past 2 postseason games. Was only NFL CB with 90+ tackles (92), 2+ INTs (2), 1+ sack (1) & 1+ FF (1) in 2016. S DEVIN MC COURTY had INT in Div. Rd. CB ERIC ROWE had INT & 2 PD in AFC CG. LB KYLE VAN NOY had FF in AFC CG.

Super Bowl LI: A-to-Z

FALCONS: Making 2nd Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Won NFC South & advanced to postseason for 1st time since 2012. Ranked 1st in NFL in total points (540) & 2nd in total offense (415.8 yards per game). Head coach DAN QUINN is making 3rd Super Bowl appearance in past 4 seasons. Was def. coordinator for Sea. in SB XLVIII & XLIX…QB MATT RYAN passed for 392 yards & 4 TDs for 139.4 rating in NFC CG. Is 1st QB in NFL history with 3+ pass TDs in 4 consecutive playoff games. Set franchise record & ranked 2nd in NFL with 4,944 passing yards. Has 6 consecutive 4,000+ yard seasons, tied for 2nd longest streak in NFL history. Led league with 117.1 rating, 5th highest single-season rating in NFL history. In past 6 (incl. postseason), has 1,861 pass yards (310.2 per game) with 18 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 133.3 rating. In past 3 postseason games, has 1,126 pass yards (375.3 per game) with 10 TDs vs. 1 INT for 126.2 rating…RB DEVONTA FREEMAN has 829 scrimmage yards (497 rush, 332 rec.) & 10 TDs (9 rush, 1 rec.) in past 8 (incl. postseason). Has 209 scrimmage yards (87 rush, 122 rec.) & 2 TDs (1 rush, 1 rec.) in 2 career postseason games. Had 1,079 rush yards, 2nd consecutive 1,000-yard season…WR JULIO JONES had 9 catches for 180 rec. yards & 2 TD catches in NFC CG. Is only player in NFL history with 2 postseason games of 180+ rec. yards & 2 rec. TDs. Averages 110.4 rec. yards per game in postseason, highest avg. in playoff history (min. 5 games). Ranked 2nd in NFL with 1,409 rec. yards, 4th season with 1,000+ rec. yards. Led NFL with 100.6 rec. yards per game avg. Has 26 catches (8.7 per game) for 429 rec. yards (143 per game) & 5 TD catches in past 3 postseason games. WR MOHAMED SANU aims for 4th consecutive game (incl. postseason) with TD catch. Had 5 catches for 52 yards & TD in NFC CG. WR TAYLOR GABRIEL has 5 rec. TDs in past 8 (incl. postseason)…DE DWIGHT FREENEY has 10 career postseason sacks, 4th most among active players. LB VIC BEASLEY JR. led NFL with 15.5 sacks. LB DEION JONES (106) & S KEANU NEAL (105) led NFL rookies in tackles. Neal tied for 3rd in league with 5 FFs. CB ROBERT ALFORD tied for 5th in NFL with 19 PD. CB RICARDO ALLEN aims for 3rd consecutive postseason game with INT. DT RA’SHEDE HAGEMAN had 1st career postseason sack & 3 TFL in NFC CG. Has 3 sacks in past 5 (incl. postseason). DE TYSON JACKSON had sack & TFL in NFC CG. — NFL Communications

