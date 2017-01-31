Super Bowl 2017: Picks, predictions for New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons



Super Bowl LI is here, NFL fans.

With Opening Night, media day and the early-week festivities out of the way, we can start looking forward to the New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5, 2017 from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Atlanta will be led by quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Julio Jones and head coach Dan Quinn. The Falcons went 11-5 during the regular season before knocking off the Seahawks and Packers to win the NFC Title.

New England will be led by quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick. The Patriots went 14-2 in the regular season before knocking off the Texans and Steelers to win the AFC Title.

Here’s how our experts think the game will play out:

Darryl Slater: This has a chance to be a back-and-forth (and potentially high-scoring) affair between two fantastic quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Matt Ryan. At the end of the regular season, the Patriots were second in offensive DVOA, while the Falcons were first. Defensively, the Patriots were 16th, and the Falcons were 27th. As much as many people (especially Jets fans) would like to see a fresh Super Bowl winner, with the Falcons, the Patriots’ experience in this game will prove to be the difference in the end.

PICK: Patriots 38, Falcons 31. MVP: Tom Brady.

Connor Hughes: I think the Falcons are a better team than the Patriots. Top to bottom. Offense, defense and special teams. New England doesn’t have a Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman or Vic Beasley. But they do have a Bill Belichick, and that makes all the difference. You give that man two weeks to come up with a game plan, and he’s near impossible to beat … unless you’re the Giants. It’ll be close. It’ll come down to the wire. But the Patriots win it in the end. On a side note – it’s going to be fun watching Roger Goodell hand the trophy over to Brady. Who doesn’t like a good, nationally-televised awkward exchange?

PICK: Patriots 27, Falcons 21. MVP: Tom Brady.

James Kratch: Atlanta will give New England everything it can handle. It’s just tough to envision a scenario where Tom Brady and Bill Belichick don’t find a way with two weeks to prepare. Stephen Gostkowski boots the game-winner at the gun.

PICK: Patriots 31, Falcons 28. MVP: Tom Brady. Here comes the most-watched Monday morning press conference in cable TV history.

Joe Giglio: Two weeks to prepare. I keep coming back to that every time I want to lean toward picking the Falcons. Atlanta is more than game here. With a MVP-caliber quarterback, the best wide receiver in the sport, an array of secondary weapons and an opportunistic defense, the Falcons can play with the Patriots. But two weeks is enough time for Bill Belichick to create a plan to slow down Atlanta’s attack–just like he used to do to Peyton Manning’s Colts and the Greatest Show on Turf Rams.

PICK: Patriots 34, Falcons 31. MVP: Tom Brady.

