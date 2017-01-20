Super Bowl 2017: What time does Super Bowl start around the world?



We know what time Super Bowl 51 will kick off in the United States on Sunday, Feb. 5. That’s easy. The AFC champions and the NFC champions will meet at NRG Stadium in Houston at 6:30 p.m. EST, or 5:30 CST, 4:30 MST, 3:30 PST, 2:30 p.m. in Alaska or 1:30 p.m. in Hawaii.

But what about the rest of the world?

The National Football League is fast becoming a global sport, and it will be broadcast overseas in many languages on Super Bowl Sunday. Or Monday, depending on where you are.

So if you have ever wondered what time the Super Bowl will kick off in London, or Australia, or the Middle East, or China, or anywhere, you have come to the right place. We’ve done the math for you.

Below are a slew of local start times for Super Bowl 51 from around the globe.

SUPER BOWL 51 KICKOFF TIMES AROUND THE WORLD

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

MIDWAY ISLAND: 12:30 p.m.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: 5:30 p.m.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: 8:30 p.m.

LONDON, England: 11:30 p.m.

** Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 **

BERLIN, Germany: 12:30 a.m.

PARIS, France: 12:30 a.m.

PRAGUE, Czech Republic: 12:30 a.m.

ROME, Italy: 12:30 a.m.

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina: 12:30 a.m.

ATHENS, Greece: 1:30 a.m.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa: 1:30 a.m.

CAIRO, Egypt: 1:30 a.m.

HARARE, Zimbabwe: 1:30 a.m.

JERUSALEM, Israel: 1:30 a.m.

BAGHDAD, Iraq: 2:30 a.m.

DOHA, Qatar: 2:30 a.m.

MOSCOW, Russia: 2:30 a.m.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: 2:30 a.m.

TEHRAN, Iran: 3:00 a.m.

KABUL, Afghanistan: 4:00 a.m.

NEW DELHI, India: 5:00 a.m.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam: 6:30 a.m.

BEIJING, China: 7:30 a.m.

PYONGYANG, North Korea: 8:00 a.m.

SEOUL, South Korea: 8:30 a.m.

TOKYO, Japan: 8:30 a.m.

SYDNEY, Australia: 10:30 a.m.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand: 12:30 p.m.

