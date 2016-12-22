SUV strikes bear in Bethlehem, causing chain-reaction crash



BETHLEHEM— No one was injured when a vehicle struck and killed a bear on I-78 Sunday night, State Police said.

A silver SUV traveling in the westbound right lane hit the animal around 8:45 p.m. The collision is believed to have sent the SUV into the center lane, where it struck another vehicle and set off a chain-reaction collision, Trooper Lawrence Peele said. As many as five vehicles may have been involved in the accident, which was still under investigation as of 10 p.m., Peele also said.

Two lanes were briefly closed in the wake of the accident but had been reopened within about an hour.

