'Taboo' review: Gritty period drama is Tom Hardy at his Hardy-est

And I thought John Lithgow had the Emmy for most nuanced grunting in a top hat sewn up for his cantankerous Winston Churchill in “The Crown.” But here comes Tom Hardy as James Keziah Delaney, the wild-eyed and long-thought-dead son returned to 18th century London from Africa in FX’s limited series “Taboo.”

Delaney, we soon learn in quicksilver flashbacks and fever dreams, has seen terrible things, and likely done them too. “I know things about the dead,” he intones in his gutteral, gargle-with-lye voice.

He also somehow knows that his father, a shipping magnate afflicted with madness (and, it turns out, arsenic), has died, and Delaney is set to inherit a small but strategically valuable piece of land on the Pacific near the Canadian-American border. It’s a parcel of land the all-powerful East India Company, led by the wonderfully-named Sir Stuart Strange (Jonathan Pryce), is prepared to obtain by any means necessary. Murder, preferably.

There are other complications for this prodigal son: Delaney’s married half-sister Zilpha (Oona Chaplin of “Game of Thrones”), for whom Delaney harbors unbrotherly feelings (hence the title “Taboo”?), not to mention resurrectionists, cannibalism, a cache of diamonds, an opportunistic stepmother, and a silver-toothed assassin.

“Taboo,” co-created by Hardy, his father Chips and Hardy’s “Peaky Blinders” boss Steven Knight, is a roiling potboiler tinged with the supernatural, with shadowy motives, opaque machinations and portentous proclamations. And yes, occasionally pretentious, too: “They said you were dead.” “I am.” But Hardy and Pryce are both so watchable that you’ll forgive the murkiness of the plotting.

And speaking of murky, this is an impressively dirty production, with the brothels, bars and warehouses of 19th century London (and Hardy, too) coated with grime and ash, an almost perpetual dusk. The metaphorical gloom and doom of “Taboo” is likewise dense and relentless but so enveloping you can’t help but be sucked in.

Grade: B+

The 8-part “Taboo” premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. on FX.

