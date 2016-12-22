Takeaways from Devils' 4-1 loss to Penguins | Not enough to fight back



While goalie Cory Schneider allowed four goals, he didn’t get much help in front of him. One goal was deflected off two defensemen, and Schneider had a tough line of vision on the final two goals. He did have the first of the night go off his glove.

“I think when you look at some of the things, his battle level was good, in and around the net, he made some big saves for us,” coach John Hynes said. “There were times where they had some really strong pushes and he came up big for us. I thought there were times where he played well, where he kept the score 1-0, 2-0.”

