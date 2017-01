Takeaways from Devils' loss to Canadiens: Sluggish return home



The Devils go back on the road against the Flyers on Saturday night, and coach John Hynes wants to see the team get back to the offensive pressure they sustained on the last road trip.

“We’ve got to skate a little bit more and be much, much harder on the puck in situations in the offensive zone,” Hynes said. “On the road trip, we did a much better job on the forecheck.”

