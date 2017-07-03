Tax preparer gets 1 year in prison for fraudulent returns



CAMDEN A tax preparer with a Rosenhayn tax services firm was sentenced to a year in prison Tuesday for helping clients create false returns for clients, US Attorney for New Jersey Paul Fishman said in a statement.

Noemi Pender, 58, earlier pleaded guilty to conspiring to aid others in the preparation of false and fraudulent returns.

Pender, who ran Pender Tax Services, worked with Grace Garrett, 64, of Pittsgrove, to boost business by preparing returns that falsely listed filers as heads of household, using false and inflated deductions and creating bogus dependents and credits for education and child care.

The scheme, carried out between 2007 and 2011, cost the government more than $340,000 in lost tax revenue.

Pender must also pay $341,439 in restitution in addition to her prison term.

Published at Wed, 08 Mar 2017 04:02:58 +0000