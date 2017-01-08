Taylor Hall: Devils need to get out of defensive zone



NEWARK — Throughout the third period and overtime against the Edmonton Oilers, the Devils couldn’t get the puck out of their own zone.

While they buckled down and denied the Oilers for most of the night, stopping 41 of the 43 shots they faced, there simply weren’t enough chances to counter on the other end.

“We spent a lot time in our end tonight and we relied on (goalie Cory Schneider) a lot,” forward Taylor Hall said. “Schneids is a great goalie, he’s going to be there to have our backs, but we’ve got to find a way to get out of our end and not play the whole game there.”

Schneider made 41 saves, allowing one goal in the third period and one with 1:01 left in overtime, as the Oilers finally wore down the Devils en route to a 2-1 win.

Schneider stopped 30 shots over the first two periods, where the Oilers applied plenty of pressure.

The Devils were down to five defensemen after Yohann Auvitu exited early in the first period with a lower body injury, putting them in an even tougher spot against what Schneider called a potent offense.

Defenseman Jon Merrill said the Devils forced the puck away from the middle enough, even as the Oilers’ shot count mounted.

“They got a lot of shots but a lot from the outside,” Merrill said. “We did a good job a not giving them second and third opportunities in near the net, and that’s why the game remained tight, even though the shot total was high.”

While the Oilers threw shot after shot on goal, the Devils saw few opportunities sent on net. They finished with 20 total shots, never getting more than seven in one period.

