Taylor Hall only Devil selected for 2017 NHL All-Star Game



NEWARK — Taylor Hall will go to Los Angeles to defend his 3-on-3 All-Star Game title, but he’ll be doing so as a Devil this time.

The 25-year-old left wing will make his second All-Star appearance and his first as a member of the Devils on Jan. 29 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

He represented the Edmonton Oilers last season in his first All-Star bid, where he was part of the winning team that captured the 3-on-3 title in the first year of that format.

“I’m hoping it will be the same kind of thing this time around,” Hall said. “I think it’s a lot better than the previous format. You get to see players’ skill a lot more and their speed and what they can do out there with open ice.”

Hall: Road trip is make or break

Despite missing 10 games this season — including eight due to a torn meniscus — Hall is tied for the team lead in points with 25, going for nine goals and 16 assists.

Hall said being able to represent the Devils in the All-Star Game is one of the things he thought about after being traded from the Oilers in June, and he’s excited to get another chance to participate.

“You love to represent your team at these types of events, and certainly it’s an honor for me to be a part of the weekend, representing the Devils,” Hall said.

While Hall earned a bid, he was the lone Devil picked for the game. It’s the second straight season in this format that just one Devil was selected, with goalie Cory Schneider being the one Devil picked for the 2016 game.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 10 Jan 2017 18:39:52 +0000