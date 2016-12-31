Taylor Hall returning to lineup for ailing Devils



NEWARK — A low check late in the first period of the Devils‘ Dec. 27 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins forced Taylor Hall to miss the team’s next two games.

Hall will return to the Devils’ lineup when they host the Bruins on Monday.

He said he played the rest of that Penguins game and didn’t feel quite right. Hall indicated it was the right leg, opposite from the meniscus tear he suffered in his left knee in November.

“I didn’t know how long I’d be out for. It was one of those things where you wake up the next day and it feels really swollen and not very good at all,” Hall said. “But a couple days later, I started skating and I feel fine now. Even just doing a little bit of contact and some battling there, I don’t feel it at all.”

Devils lines vs. Bruins

Hall will rejoin a lineup that could look different on Monday due to some other health problems for the Devils. Forward Jacob Josefson will be out due to illness, while fellow forward Travis Zajac will be a game-time decision due to an unrelated illness.

While Hall missed eight games earlier this season due to a torn meniscus, he said the Devils have been relatively healthy this season, and it can’t be an excuse for their play.

“No matter who’s in or out of lineup, we have to play to our identity and come together as a group,” Hall said. “We’d love to have those guys playing, they both play key roles, but as a group, collectively, we’ve slipped a bit from our identity and how we want to play.”

Hall’s return could also aide the ailing power play, which is coming off an 0-for-9 performance in Saturday’s 6-2 loss to the Washington Capitals.

“The best power plays in the league are the ones that are relatively simple,” Hall said. “They’re not that complicated. They get pucks to the net, they win battles to get the puck back, and we have to do more of that.”

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

This article passed through the Full-Text RSS service – if this is your content and you’re reading it on someone else’s site, please read the FAQ at fivefilters.org/content-only/faq.php#publishers.

Recommended article: The Guardian’s Summary of Julian Assange’s Interview Went Viral and Was Completely False.



Published at Mon, 02 Jan 2017 17:30:00 +0000