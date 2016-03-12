Taylor Hall, Vern Fiddler injuries another blow for struggling Devils



NEWARK — With left wing Taylor Hall day-to-day and center Vern Fiddler out three-to-four weeks, things look even bleaker for the struggling Devils.

The team has lost nine of ten games while falling to last place in the Eastern Conference, and will now play without their top offensive playmaker in Hall and a key penalty-killing and fourth-line presence in Fiddler.

“We have two guys that have played a major part of our team this year, and there’s also some other guys that haven’t got lots of opportunities because of that,” coach John Hynes said. “Whether those guys are in our lineup or not, we’ve got to play some better hockey, and that’s going to be our focal point.”

What doomed Devils vs. Penguins

Both players suffered lower body injuries in Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Hynes had an idea of the injuries after the game, and further evaluation before Wednesday’s practice confirmed that both would be out.

No roster moves have been made to help fill the spots for Hall or Fiddler, although Hynes said the team may make a move before Thursday’s game at the Washington Capitals.

It could involve calling up a player from Albany or activating forward Jacob Josefson off injured reserved. Josefson practiced Tuesday and Wednesday after sustaining a concussion on Dec. 15 against the St. Louis Blues.

Forward Kyle Palmieri said it would be tough to replace what both forwards brought to the lineup, and the team needs to find ways to avoid the slow play that has caused trouble in recent weeks.

“When we get down on our offense a little bit, our feet stop moving,” Palmieri said. “That’s something, to be successful, that’s just something we need to do a better job of when things don’t go our way.”

Even in games where the Devils show flashes of success, it hasn’t been sustainable. Mistakes mount and put the team in a hole. The Devils continue to search for ways to avoid those letdowns.

“There’s pockets of it,” Hynes said. “But we’ve got to get more consistent.”

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 28 Dec 2016 21:01:56 +0000