Taylor Hall's OT winner gives Devils 2-1 victory over Canucks | Rapid Reaction



Forward Taylor Hall scored the game-winning goal 1:28 into overtime, firing home a wrist shot from the right circle on a 2-on-1 rush to give the Devils a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The rush came seconds after the Devils halted a odd-man push by the Canucks, with center Travis Zajac chasing down the puck and breaking up the play before a shot got off.

Hall’s overtime strike capped a comeback win for the Devils, where they needed to score their second goal twice after a review overturned the first.

Pierre McGuire’s advice for Devils fans

The Canucks opened the scoring when Henrik Sedin held the puck behind the net, freezing the Devils defense, then dropping a pass to Loui Eriksson in front, where he went top shelf over Schneider’s right shoulder at 6:31 in the second.

One official initially called no goal on the play, but a quick review showed the puck clearly hitting inside the net behind the crossbar before bouncing out.

But the Devils answered later in the frame, tying the game when defenseman Kyle Quincey’s slap shot at the left point deflected off a stick and over Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom at 16:57.

The Devils appeared to take a 2-1 lead late in the third period when rookie Blake Coleman slipped a shot of the skate of Markstrom and just over the goal line with 4:04 left in regulation. The goal was clear, but the Canucks challenged for offside on the entry.

Review showed that Taylor Hall was offside before he brought the puck over the blue line. Coleman’s first NHL goal was overturned, and the game clock was reset to 4:24.

Injures: Defenseman Andy Greene and forward Vern Fiddler both practiced on Saturday, but neither was activated from injured reserve before Sunday’s game against the Canucks.

Forward Sergey Kalinin missed his second straight game after blocking a shot in Thursday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Next up: The Devils will wrap up their four-game Western Conference road trip with a stop in Minnesota to play the Wild at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The Devils then return to New Jersey, where they will host the Montreal Canadiens at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Prudential Center.

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 16 Jan 2017 02:41:20 +0000