Texas woman dies following Thursday night crash on Route 1



SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A woman from Texas died following a serious crash on Route 1 Thursday evening, police officials confirmed.

The two-car accident happened at 9:10 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway and closed the road at the New Road intersection for more than two hours, South Brunswick Capt. James Ryan said Friday afternoon.

Another man from Texas was also seriously injured in the crash, Ryan said. Both were believed to be in their late-60s, according to Ryan.

Additional details about the accident were not immediately available.

A photo posted by police showed a four-door car with a wrecked front end abutting the cement center median. Both airbags appeared to have been deployed.

Investigators were on scene looking into the crash for hours after the crash.

A juvenile was also injured in the crash but was expected to recover, officials said.

