The 17 places in N.J. you need to visit in 2017
A shady, often-overlooked oasis in the midst of the megalopolis, Delaware & Raritan State Park, 70 miles long, is paradise for walkers, hikers, fishermen, canoeists and folks who just want to lose themselves for a while. Beside the paths, there are tender houses, wooden bridges and remnants of locks, a reminder of an age when freight moved by mule teams or steam tugboats. Scenic spots include Washington Crossing, Bull’s Island and Griggstown.
Published at Thu, 26 Jan 2017 14:17:23 +0000