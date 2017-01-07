The 19 worst Golden Globe gowns of all time



Cher and Bjork aside, the red carpet at the Golden Globes can be a lot more fun to watch than the Oscars, when the trophy-hunters are clad in their Serious Actress Boring Best (lots of white ballgowns and black, navy or muted gold sheaths, check out this infographic of all the award winners’ gowns).

Over the years, we’ve seen Lara Flynn Boyle in a pink tutu and lace-up ballet shoes, Courtney Love in a black gown that appeared to fashioned entirely from stocking runs, Helena Bonham Carter in a floral cocktail dress halfheartedly covered in tulle with mismatched pumps, Rosamund Pike apparently competing for a sag award for her globes, and the fearless (but terrifying) Paula Patton in a white gown erupting with a giant ruffle.

And speaking of volcanic ruffles, in 2016 we added Jane Fonda’s gown with its unfathomably ruffled bib. (And no, I have never met a ruffle I couldn’t hate.)

In our survey last year, readers voted Renee Zellweger’s semi-sheer and weirdly shoulderless black gown from the 2009 Golden Globes. Take a look through the slideshow above of the most outrageous and most outrageously ugly Golden Globe gowns of all time, and let us know in the comments below if that verdict still holds up.

