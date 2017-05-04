The 5 tough questions our next governor of N.J. must answer



It would be hard to overstate the importance of this year’s gubernatorial election to our state’s future.

Yet, if history is a guide, only a minority of New Jersey’s 5.5 million registered voters will go to the polls with even a basic understanding of the candidates’ thinking on the most important issues.

Consultants encourage candidates to avoid controversy by speaking in vague platitudes and to energize voters by demonizing the opposition. At this rate, it’s likely that we will once again have elected a new governor with no clear public mandate for solutions to our most pressing problems, feeding New Jersey’s sad cycle of political dysfunction and civic disillusionment.

New Jersey deserves better.

It’s time to insist on substance and real answers. We need a state government that can make the tough decisions that require balancing competing interests. Since so many of New Jersey’s challenges are ultimately fiscal, we need to know how the candidates propose to pay for their priorities. Without solutions on pensions, education infrastructure, and property tax relief — the behemoths in the state budget — discretionary spending on other priorities will suffer drastically. And let’s state at the outset that while “growing the economy” is certainly desirable, accepting such nonsensical rhetoric as a budgetary solution is part of what has gotten us in the financial trouble that we are in today.

With a focus on these key fiscal issues, here are some questions every candidate should address in the debates and elsewhere.

Published at Thu, 04 May 2017 14:50:30 +0000