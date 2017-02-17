The 8 projects on which the Port Authority wants to spend $32B
Updated February 17, 2017
Posted February 17, 2017
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has revised its capital plan to fund major projects, from restoring the George Washington Bridge to building new airport terminals and rail lines to airports. Here’s what $32 billion buys.
Newark Airport Terminal A replacement
Port Authority officials plans to spend $2.3 billion to replace Newark Liberty Airport’s aging Terminal A with a 1 million-square-foot-building containing 33 gates and a 3,000 space parking garage. The current terminal is several decades old and is spread across three buildings. A new terminal could be fully opened by 2022. Robert Sciarrino | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com)
Larry Higgs | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
PATH extension to Newark Airport
The capital plan calls for spending $1.7 billion to extend the PATH rail line from Newark Penn Station to Newark Airport, with a station in the city’s South Ward. Port Authority officials expect $700 million in federal grants or third party funding to build the extension. Some officials have questioned how many people will ride PATH to the airport, which is already served by NJ Transit. (Larry Higgs | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com)
Newark Airport monorail repair
Despite earlier predictions that the Newark Airport monorail was near the end of its 25-year useful life and would need replacement, the capital plan calls for spending $45 million to repair and maintain the line between airport terminals. However, $33 million toward eventual replacement of the monorail is allocated. (Robert Sciarrino | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com)
Port Authority share of Gateway Tunnel
Public officials, such as U.S. Senator Cory Booker, have toured the Hudson River rail tunnels, but the Port Authority is the first agency to allocate $2.7 billion to the Gateway Project, which would build new tunnels to allow the old tunnels to be closed for repairs. Environmental studies are underway for the new tunnel, however the Port Authority money does not exempt New Jersey and New York from funding half of the project. (Larry Higgs | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com)
