The 8 projects on which the Port Authority wants to spend $32B

Port Authority share of Gateway Tunnel

Public officials, such as U.S. Senator Cory Booker, have toured the Hudson River rail tunnels, but the Port Authority is the first agency to allocate $2.7 billion to the Gateway Project, which would build new tunnels to allow the old tunnels to be closed for repairs. Environmental studies are underway for the new tunnel, however the Port Authority money does not exempt New Jersey and New York from funding half of the project. (Larry Higgs | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com)