'The Bachelor': Dolphin-loving Jersey girl fails to net Nick Viall



Looks like season 21 of “The Bachelor” will not spawn an epic romance about a boy, a girl and the dolphin that came between them. Or was it a shark? Alexis Waters of Secaucus, the contestant billed as an aspiring dolphin trainer, was sent home Monday night by Nick Viall.

As they say in French, fin.

But at least she got to see the sights and sounds of New Orleans and … Waukesha, Wisconsin, Nick’s hometown! And there’s always “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Though Corinne Olympios, a Jersey native who now lives in Miami (yes, with her nanny Raquel), has dominated the play so far this season, Alexis did provide some comic relief, showing up for her first meeting with Nick in a shark costume that she insisted was actually a dolphin costume, and confessing an deep-seated fear of the actor Nic Cage.

Nick seemed to genuinely enjoy being around her, even if he didn’t a love connection. “You already know you’re incredible,” Nick told her at the end of the rose ceremony early in Monday’s episode.

And he tweeted his regrets during the episode:

Never easy to goodbye to anyone, but sending Alexis home… well I’m sorry America. #shewillbemissed #thebachelor #youreashark — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) February 7, 2017

Nick also sent Jaimi King of New Orleans and Josephine Tutman of Santa Cruz, Calif., home.

Later in the episode, Nick also sent home another New Jersey native, Jasmine Goode, who grew up in Maplewood and graduated from Columbia High School. An NFL cheerleader who has worked for the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and the Golden State Warriors and who now lives in San Francisco, Jasmine had a meltdown after failing to secure a one-on-one date throughout the competition.

In a tearful conversation with Nick, she admitted that she was so upset that she wanted “to choke you so bad … I just want to, like, throw your ass down and be like ‘Oh!’ you know? … I just want to put you in the choky.”

Nick, who tells us that the conversation was “actually quite awkward,” quickly sent Jasmine home.

Nick also tossed aside both of the women with whom he went on the two-on-one date, Danielle Lombard of Danville, Calif., and Whitney Fransway of Chanhassen, Minn., and was so distraught that he appeared to be rethinking the whole “Bachelor” enterprise. Noooooooo!

Published at Tue, 07 Feb 2017 03:06:00 +0000