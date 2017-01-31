The Jets-Colin Kaepernick rumors can begin



49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is going to be a free agent, according to ESPN. He’ll opt out of his contract come the first week of March.

Which means the rumors of a marriage with the Jets can officially begin.

Between now and the start of next season, the Jets are going to add a quarterback. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Geno Smith won’t be back, while Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty aren’t realistic options to be the Week 1 starter.

Kaepernick, who will turn 30 next November, will be one of the better options in a weak free agent class. The Cowboys are more likely to trade Tony Romo than cut him. There’s no way Washington doesn’t franchise tag Kirk Cousins again. Mike Glennon (Bucs), Matt McGloin (Raiders) and Case Keenum (Rams) figure to have a market, but none have Kaepernick’s ceiling.

Is Kaepernick without flaws? Heck no. But the possibility he can become the player he once was will entice teams.

Watson to the Jets? What’s he think of it?

From 2012 through 2013, Kaepernick was among NFL’s best. Playing in a Jim Harbaugh-designed offense, he threw for 5,011 yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 29 games. He ran for an additional 939 yards and nine scores. He led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012, and the NFC Championship game in 2013.

His receivers coach those two seasons? New Jets offensive coordinator John Morton.

When Harbaugh left the 49ers after the 2014 season, Kaepernick struggled. A shoulder injury cost him seven games in 2015. Last year, in 12 games, he completed 59 percent of his passes and threw for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He had a quarterback rating of 90.7.

Stats don’t tell the story, though. San Francisco won just one of those 10 games. Kaepernick showed flashes of the player he once was, but never on a consistent basis. He threw for 398 yards against the Saints on Nov. 6, but failed to throw for 200 yards five times. He ran for 113 yards against the Dolphins on Nov. 27, but under 30 six times.

Considering his health and performance concerns, Kaepernick won’t be expensive. Which could be a positive for the Jets. They’re slated to be $7.428 million over the projected team salary cap of $168 million, per OTC.

If Morton believes he can revitalize Kaepernick, why not sign him to an incentive-laden deal? Of course, politics could play a role.

Which QBs could run Morton’s offense?

Kaepernick became arguably the league’s most polarizing player when he decided to kneel during the playing of the national anthem. He refused to stand and honor a country that “oppresses black people and people of color,” he told NFL.com.

When asked during training camp, Jets owner Woody Johnson didn’t seem to agree with Kaepernick’s decision.

“It wouldn’t be my first choice,” Johnson said. “I think I would have a conversation with him at that point and find out what motivated that person to do that kind of a protest.”

Kaepernick’s name figures to, at the minimum, cross the mind of Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan. It did last year when he reportedly inquired about trading for the quarterback.

Could Kaepernick end up being the Jets’ Week 1 starter? Maybe. Either way, it’ll be a fun topic to debate these next couple of months.

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 03 Feb 2017 18:27:55 +0000