The 'Miss Saigon' Broadway revival is flashy but flimsy



Twenty-five years after it first opened on Broadway as the amusingly garish exclamation point at the end of an era of flashy, grand-scaled musicals like “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Les Miserables,” “Miss Saigon” is back on Broadway.

The question this begs: Was anyone pining for its return?

A Vietnam War-era riff on “Madame Butterfly,” the musical — about an American soldier (Alistair Brammer), the prostitute (Eva Noblezada) he falls for, and her pimp (Jon Jon Briones) desperate for safe passage to the United States — is a hectically plotted melodrama that in one breath wants us to consider the plight of poor Vietnamese women used and discarded by American soldiers, and in the next generates considerable spectacle from the sight of scantily clad showgirls gyrating on stripper poles. With the exception of the penultimate number, the slyly cynical, “Chicago”-flavored “The American Dream,” the score — by Claude-Michel Schonberg and Alain Boublil, the same team behind by “Les Mis” — never much rises above the level of hummable schmaltz.

Yet if “Miss Saigon” hasn’t necessarily refined with age, this is nonetheless a handsome, accomplished production — an artful application of lipstick on a pot-bellied pig. (It originated in London in 2014.) The director, Laurence Connor (“School of Rock”), does an exceptional job moving the more than three-dozen actors across a busy, sometimes cluttered set (designed by Totie Driver and Matt Kinley), and he keeps a firm grip on the potentially confusing storyline. When that famous helicopter arrives in the second act — during a recreation of the Fall of Saigon — it does so with eye- and ear-popping grandeur.

Unlike the original, the pimp — dubbed “The Engineer”– is not played by a white actor in “yellowface,” but by the Philippines-born Briones, a veteran of the London stage. He’s got swagger and smarm, and he offers a delicious rendition of “The American Dream,” though ultimately his Engineer is perhaps a little too endearingly hapless, and not nearly as menacing as the character is intended.

Brammer is an appealing everyhunk, who generates a warm if not quite fiery chemistry opposite Noblezada.

For her part, the American-born Noblezada — who landed this part when she was 17, and is now only 21 — has a lovely voice and surprisingly strong acting chops; she’s a a genuinely worthy successor to Lea Salonga, who won a Tony for the original.

So maybe no one was waiting with bated breath for the return of “Miss Saigon.” But now that it’s here, well, you could do a lot worse for a night out.

Also opening this week off-Broadway:

How to Transcend a Happy Marriage

Unfolding in the New Jersey suburbs and hinging on a New Year’s Eve orgy, Sarah Ruhl’s new play “How to Transcend a Happy Marriage” — now playing at Lincoln Center in New York, and directed by Rebecca Taichman — brings to mind John Updike’s classic partner-swapping novel “Couples” with a hearty dose of magic realism. This is not a successful recipe.

Ruhl circles around familiar themes of love, sex, and fidelity among the privileged class, and then — as if sensing the smallish stakes of all this — decides to turn one of her characters into a bird. Don’t ask.

Along the way, the gifted and likable cast gets squandered. Marisa Tomei stars as the story’s main character and narrator George, captivated when she learns that her best friend’s (Robin Weigert) new co-worker (an underutilized Lena Hall, from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) is involved in a “truple” — a partnered relationship with two other men. Ruhl, a two-time Pulitzer finalist for “The Clean House,” and “In the Next Room or the vibrator play,” takes a wide-eyed approach to the ensuing sexual shenanigans — boy, millennials sure are edgy — that may compel even the nonagenarians in the audience to roll their eyes. In the second act, the playwright throws everything at the wall — hallucinations, transmogrifications, a character in a fugue state, even a live bird — and nothing sticks.

Miss Saigon

Broadway Theatre, 1681 Broadway, New York

Tickets: $39-$165, available at www.telecharge.com. On sale through Jan. 18, 2018.

How to Transcend a Happy Marriage

Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, 50 Lincoln Center Plaza, #150 New York.

Tickets: $87, available online at telecharge.com. Through May 7.

Christopher Kelly may be reached at ckelly@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @chriskelly74. Find NJ.com/Entertainment on Facebook.

