The new Monopoly tokens have been chosen, and purists may be horrified



After a global public vote, these are the winning Monopoly game tokens, a mix of new and existing pieces. (Monopoly)

Monopoly voters have spoken — the top hat and Scottie can stay, but the shoe and wheelbarrow have to go.

The classic game tokens are casualties of a three-week “Token Madness” vote held in January that asked fans of the game to pick their favorite tokens from a large pool of new choices and old reliables. Hasbro, the company behind the game, announced the results of the vote on Friday, ahead of World Monopoly Day on March 19. New to the Monopoly lineup: two birds and a dinosaur.

In February, the company teased the results of the vote by revealing that another classic token, the thimble, had been eliminated. Overall, it seems objects somehow linked to work (unless you’re a old-timey, top hat-wearing millionaire) are no longer in style. The shoe, for instance, was modeled after a Depression-era work shoe.

Other tokens staying in the Atlantic City-inspired game: The cat (which replaced the iron in 2013), the car (added in the 1930s) and battleship (1935). New pieces joining the ranks (distinguished in gold above) are the penguin, Tyrannosaurus rex and rubber ducky.

Voters also had the chance to incorporate a hashtag or series of emoji into the game — but no dice.

The changes in tokens will be made to the newest version of Monopoly, due out in the fall. A group of eight potential new tokens were included as golden pieces in a “Token Madness” edition of Monopoly released before the vote.

