The NJ.com Top 50 football recruit weekly roundup: Offers going out in N.J.
The NJ.com Top 50 football recruit weekly roundup: Offers going out in N.J.
The NJ.com Top 50 football recruit weekly roundup: Offers going out in N.J.
By Todderick Hunt | NJ Advance Media
Last week, NJ.com revealed the new NJ.com Top 50, a list of N.J.’s top football recruits, regardless of grade.
The NJ.com Top 50 rankings take into consideration collegiate potential as reflected in FBS (formerly known as Division 1A) scholarship offers, the number and caliber of interested schools and potential at the highest level of competition.
Changes to the list are made based on respective criterion each quarter.
Find out below what the members of the prestigious list have been up to.
Nick Patti (NJ Advance Media for NJ.com)
42) R.J. Oben (6-4, 230), 2019 DE, St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.)
Oben will take visits to Duke, UNC and Virginia this weekend.
41) Jarrett Paul (6-1, 190), 2018 CB, Paramus (N.J.) Catholic
Paul, who holds offers from Rutgers and Buffalo, will visit Rutgers next Saturday for a spring practice.
38) Nick Patti (6-3, 195), 2018 QB, St. Joseph (Mont.)
Patti is N.J.’s hottest quarterback right now, as he secured his 11th, 12th and 13th offers from Temple, Boston College and Marshall this past week.
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Published at Sat, 18 Mar 2017 11:05:00 +0000
Related Posts