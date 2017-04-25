The revival of '6 Degrees of Separation' disappoints; 'Charlie' is just sorry



As the Broadway season comes to a hectic end, chalk this up as one of its biggest disappointments: a revival of John Guare’s “Six Degrees of Separation” that overplays the comedy and obviates the tragedy of this ingenious, complex and haunting play.

Allison Janney (“The West Wing”) is given the unenviable task of stepping into the shoes of Stockard Channing, who earned Tony and Oscar nominations for originating the role of Ouisa Kittredge — an Upper East Side society matron swindled by a young African-American man (Corey Hawkins, from “Straight Outta Compton”), who convinces her and her art dealer husband Flan (John Benjamin Hickey, from “The Normal Heart”) that he’s the son of Sydney Poitier. (Guare was inspired by the life of con artist David Hampton.)

Unfolding mostly within the confines of the Kittredge’s elegantly appointed apartment (neatly, if predictably, designed by Mark Wendland in luxuriant shades of red), “Six Degrees” requires a very deft hand. But almost from the start, director Trip Cullman (“Significant Other”) turns up the dial on the farcical aspects of Guare’s rapid-fire script, sending the story and the characters spilling (sometimes literally) into cartoonishness. By the second half, when “Six Degrees” shifts into much darker terrain, this production has lost its footing and can’t find its way back to reality, much less pathos.

Of the large cast, a handful of supporting players — Cody Costro, as a spoiled Dartmouth kid; Chris Perfetti, as the swindler’s Henry Higgins-like instructor in upper class behavior — make a strong impression. The lead actors, though, all seem off, lacking in substance (Hickey), or mystery (Hawkins), or — in Janney’s case — unwilling to plumb the depths of anguish that lurk beneath this play’s urbane, arch veneer. Save yourself the trouble and rewatch the imperfect but often thrilling 1993 film version instead.

Also opening this week:

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

The newest incarnation of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is a hot mess of a Broadway musical: loud, crass, and deeply confused about the point of its source material.

Yet every time I was ready to give up on the show — which first opened to mixed reviews in London in 2013, and has since been thoroughly retooled — the creators would spring yet another strange sight, such as the scene in which a group of dancers in giant squirrel costumes rip a young girl apart by her limbs. Whether this sequence — cleverly dubbed the “Nutcracker Sweet” — is the height of genius or tastelessness I couldn’t quite tell you, but I also couldn’t take my eyes off it.

Directed by Jack O’Brien (“The Front Page”), with music by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” follows young Charlie Bucket (being played at alternating performances by Jake Ryan Flynn, Ryan Sell and Ryan Foust), who secures a Golden Ticket that allows him to enter the factory of the mysterious candy maker Willy Wonka (Christian Borle), alongside four other, considerably less deserving children.

The novel is tricky for any adaptation, a satire that too often tips over into cruelty. Dahl was railing against kids who eat too much (Augustus Gloop, played here by F. Michael Haynie), demand too much (Veruca Salt, played by Emma Pfaeffle), watch too much television (Mike Teavee, played by Michael Wartella), or are plainly obnoxious (Violet Beauregarde, played by Trista Dollison).

To introduce these characters (and, later, to dispatch them), the musical offers each of them their own musical number, one louder, busier and more repetitive than the next (Violet, for instance, is here rendered as a hip-hop diva). And when you compound Dahl’s cynicism with garden variety vulgarity, the result is toxic. The show comes to embody those very qualities — ephemeral flash; excess for the sake of excess, empty calories –that so enraged the author.

It takes the entirety of the first act just to get to Wonka’s factory — much too long. And Borle plays Wonka with a kind of passive-aggressive detachment that is both off-putting and dull. In the movie versions, Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, in their own ways, found a way to walk the character to the edge of pathology, while maintaining a sunshine-y surface. Borle, on the other hand, makes us wonder if Wonka might actually be a serial killer with untold bodies buried in his factory basement.

Yet as much as this shows veers all over the place, and as chintzy as Mark Thompson’s sets sometimes appear (Wonka’s river of chocolate is here contained within a small diorama that looks recycled from a sixth-grade science fair), “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” features its share arresting weirdness and wonder– just watch how master puppeteer Basil Twist has envisioned the Oompa–Loompas, with actors’ heads inside red-wigged puppets. Of course, this being the kind of show that doesn’t know when to say when, O’Brien keeps bringing them back onstage, usually for no dramatic reason at all, until they too have worn out their welcome.

The Antipodes

“The Antipodes,” the latest play from Annie Baker, who won the Pulitzer in 2014 for “The Flick,” is all of a piece with this gifted, if sometimes overreaching artist’s previous work, alternately brilliant and boring; quietly touching and madly self-indulgent. The play, now playing off-Broadway at the Signature Theatre, takes place entirely within an office conference room, where a group of creatives have gathered to brainstorm ideas for a project (although never explicitly stated, they seem to be working on a new television series or perhaps a video game).

For awhile, “The Antipodes” — directed by Lila Neugebauer, and performed by nine actors — unfolds as a sharp, if obvious satire of corporate culture, propelled by Baker’s terrific eye for detail, from the ubiquitous cans of free Seltzer to the note taker who never seems to actually take notes (this is a playwright who has clearly endured her share of meaningless staff meetings).

But as the drama unfolds, the creatives take turns telling stories from their personal lives — some crudely sexual; others bizarre and fantastical — and the play becomes a cryptic meditation on … well, therein lies the problem.

“The Antipodes” could be intended as a horror story about writer’s block (at one point, a character vomits up what appears to be some sort of sea horse), or a Beckett-like comedy of existential crisis, or a “Matrix”-like sci-fi fantasy about a group of people trapped in an endless simulation. Make no mistake, there are moments of startling beauty here — including a breathtaking, very long monologue near the end of the show, in which one of the workers finally seems to break through his creative block.

But what of it? When a work is this deliberately vague and open-ended — when it can mean anything — it eventually comes to feel like a whole lot of nothing.

Six Degrees of Separation

Ethel Barrymore Theatre

243 West 47th St., New York, New York

Tickets: $79- $149; available online at www.telecharge.com. Through July 16.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Lunt-Fontaine Theatre

205 West 46th St, New York, New York

Tickets: $79 – $159; available online at www.ticketmaster.com. On sale through April 22, 2018.

The Antipodes

Signature Theatre

480 West 42nd S, New York

Tickets: $90; available online at www.signaturetheatre.org. Through June 4.

Christopher Kelly may be reached at ckelly@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @chriskelly74. Find NJ.com/Entertainment on Facebook.

