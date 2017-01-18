The story behind 'The Snowy Day'



If, by any chance, you have never read the classic “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats, do yourself, and any children you could share it with, a favor. Read it.

Then read “A Poem for Peter” by Andrea Davis Pinkney, pictures by Lou Fancher and Steve Johnson (Viking, $18.99). It will make you love Keats’ masterpiece even more.

“The Snowy Day” was the first major children’s book featuring a black child on the cover. And the Caldecott winner is a beautiful, important book that lifts spirits.

This delightful book explains who Keats was and how he came to create it.

Jacob Ezra Katz was born to Polish immigrants and grew up poor in Brooklyn. A natural artist, Jack showed talent early. His mother wanted to be a painter; his father, a waiter at a coffee shop in Greenwich Village, brought home “half-used tubes of paint from artists who hung around Pete’s Coffee Pot.”

Keats’ talent was evident and encouraged early.

“Thank goodness for teachers.

Thank goodness for friends.

Loved that boy, yes they did.

Saw his gifts, before he could.”



An artist during the Depression, he wound working in the WPA and later became a comic book artist. During these years, the character of Peter took root.

“A roly-poly celebration.

A charming, chubby bundle

Of boundlessness

You jumped out in front of Ezra

In a series of photographs

From Life magazine.”



The book, a tribute and a bio, explains how he became Keats and why, understanding the hideous recriminations of discrimination, it was so important to create the timeless little boy who has such a wonderful day in the snow.

Published at Wed, 18 Jan 2017 13:30:00 +0000