The troubling details behind the night a N.J. student died at Penn State



Although Beta Theta Pi is supposed to be a dry fraternity, testimony showed a coordinated effort to purchase alcohol for fraternity events. Michael A. Schiavone, 21, of Yardley, Pa., the fraternity’s risk manager and head of the social committee, collected a total of $1,179.30 for the purchase of alcohol between Jan. 25 and Feb. 2, intended for use during the fraternity’s upcoming recruitment events.

He then wrote a list alcohol to purchase, cases of Crown Rose vodka, Natural Light beer, 15 cases of Four Loko and multiple boxes of wine, giving the list to Craig Heimer, 21, of Port Matilda, Pa., who purchased it from three businesses. At times, Schiavone accompanied him.

Testimony from State College Police Det. David Scicchitano revealed discussions between members about buying alcohol, including one in a chat group titled “we f*** moms.” During the discussion Schiavone writes: “WE ARE THE SLUSH FUND … social dues is the slush fund … We are literally a fund that collects money for booze … What do we need to buy booze wise today”

What follows is a timeline of the events of Feb. 2 and 3, taken from the grand jury report. Those named below were among the young men who appeared for arraignment on Friday. All were later released on bail. Details of their charges can be found here.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 06 May 2017 23:30:04 +0000