'The Young Pope' review: A petulant and preposterous new sheriff is in town



I am not buying what His Holiness is selling.

“The Young Pope” is Italian director Paolo Sorrentino’s visually stunning but simply preposterous and only semi-interesting drama about the first American pope (Jude Law), a Machiavellian schemer with abandonment issues who wants to turn the church on his head, even if he has to burn down Vatican City to do it.

The opening intrigue is that the election of the 47-year-old Lenny Belardo from Brooklyn was orchestrated by the liberal-leaning Cardinal Voiello (Silvio Orlando) to block the ascension of Belardo’s mentor, Cardinal Spencer (James Cromwell).

But the chain-smoking, Cherry Coke Zero-swilling Belardo has no intention of being a puppet and sidelines Voiello at every opportunity, installing Sister Mary (Diane Keaton), the nun who raised him, as his closest advisor. And for the transgressive Belardo, who takes the controversial name Pope Pius XIII, dogma is everything and obeisance to God, and therefore to him, is paramount. (I admit the angle of the cult of personality at the expense of empathy and individuality is unexpectedly relevant.)

“I don’t want any more part-time believers,” Belardo snarls at one point. “I want great love stories. I want fanatics for God. Because fanaticism is love.” He’s anarchic precisely because he’s so archaic.

Sorrentino leavens the story with disturbing fever dreams and sequences of lush pageantry devilishly scored to electronica — in one scene, the pope dresses for a meeting with the College of Cardinals in the Sistine Chapel, donning gilded robes, ruby rings and a towering crown to LMFAO’s “Sexy and I Know It.” Law is clearly having a ball as the deliberately opaque, petulant and preening pope, but these outlandishly composed moments are not enough to sustain 10 hours of television.

The series, a joint production of HBO, Sky and Canal Plus, won raves when it aired in Europe, but with its over-the-top plot and rococo themes, it just comes across as Eurotrash — intellectually pretentious, but it sure is pretty to look at it.

Grade: C

“The Young Pope,” billed as a 10-part limited series although a second season is in the works, premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Vicki Hyman may be reached at vhyman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @vickihy or like her on Facebook. Find NJ.com/Entertainment on Facebook, and check out Remote Possibilities, the TV podcast from Vicki Hyman and co-host Erin Medley on iTunes, Stitcher or Spreaker, or listen below or here.

Ep. 60: Best and worst TV of 2016

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 16 Jan 2017 00:10:00 +0000