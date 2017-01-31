This annual 5K benefits Hunterdon's Freedom House



The fourth annual Freedom House of New Jersey 5K Run & Walk will take place on Saturday, May 13, at the Spruce Run Recreation Area in Clinton and Union townships.

The scenic course includes both the beaches and rolling hills around the reservoir, and there will be prizes for fastest times and free water and refreshments.

All proceeds benefit residents of Lebanon Township-based Freedom House, which provides assistance to those suffering from substance use disorders, and insures people are not turned away because of a lack of financial resources, according to a news release.

The cost to sign up is $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 6 to 12 before March 1. Children under 6 may walk and run for free. Sponsorships are also available.

Event check-in begins at 8 a.m., with the race starting at 9:30 a.m., followed by an awards ceremony. Awards categories will include top male and female per age group (10 year age groups), as well as top three overall male and female.

This is a sanctioned race with timing and scoring provided by Pro-Activity. Registration can be done online.

For more information, as well as sponsorship and volunteer opportunities and vending and display tables, contact Tracy Moran, marketing and development coordinator at the Freedom House Foundation, at 908-617-5492 or tmoran@freedomhousenj.org.

Freedom House of New Jersey, founded in 1986, provides three major programs for those suffering from substance abuse and co-occurring disorders:

long-term residential treatment in a halfway house setting to adult males

The Family Afterward, a transitional program that provides intensive case management for women who are recovering from alcoholism or drug addiction and who are seeking reunification with their children

the outpatient program, which began in 2014, for men and women who are in need of treatment, but also need to maintain their careers and family life during the recovery period.

Freedom House has provided men with room, board, substance use disorder treatment services, life skills training and education, job seeking skills and assistance with job search and all transportation to and from work.

Once working, residents are required to make a contribution toward their program fee, saving a third for expense after they leave the house.

For more information, call 908-617-5492 or visit www.freedomhousenj.org.

