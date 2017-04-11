This brick oven classic is the best pizzeria in N.J., says foodie web site



N.J.’s best pizzeria? Santillo’s Brick Oven Pizza in Elizabeth, according to The Daily Meal.

Owner Al Santillo “may be the least well-known great pizza tradition curator in America,” and Santillo’s is “one of the most unique pizzerias in America,” says The Daily Meal. “Be prepared to order by the year — (pizzas) range from the 1940 Genuine Tomato Pie to the 2011 San Marzano “Tomatoes over the Cheese’ Pizza.”’

Santillo’s was ranked number one in my initial N.J. Pizza Power Rankings back in October, 2014. Santillo’s is number two in the latest N.J. Pizza Power Rankings; De Lorenzo’s Tomato Pies in Robbinsville holds the top spot.

“There’s a common misconception that it’s simply impossible to find truly great pizza outside of cities like New York, Chicago and San Francisco,” The Daily Meal explains.

Gee, maybe if they enlisted more panelists — or asked more readers — outside the big cities they’d actually find great pizza elsewhere.

Daily Meal’s list of the best pizza in each state is an offshoot of the web site’s annual 101 Best Pizzas in America ranking, voted upon by a panel of “culinary authorities” across the country.

“This was the jumping-off point for our listing of the best pizza in every state, but there are plenty of states with pizzerias that have never found their way into the ranking, including Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Wyoming,” according to the web site. “Today, those states are finally getting the credit they deserve.”

