This couple created the ultimate wheelchair-accessible home for their teen son (PHOTOS)

Jeanmarie and Ken Falco made a small addition to their Passaic County home about 10 years ago, gaining room for an elevator that could access its three levels.

Their 17-year-old son Patrick uses a wheelchair, and the elevator now lifts and lowers him between the third-floor bedrooms; the main floor’s kitchen, family room and dining room; and the basement-level garage.

But more recently the Falcos decided on a bigger renovation project: They wanted to make their 1960s Cape Cod-style home in Bloomingdale more accessible to Patrick’s 300-pound power wheelchair, while also enhancing the appearance and efficiency of their kitchen, and the comfort of the family room and dining area.

In the kitchen, the original wood cabinetry was a sturdy classic style that could be updated with a simple color change using Annie Sloan chalk paint in an antiqued pure white finish. The painted cabinets were complemented by new granite counters and an updated ceramic tile backsplash.

“We replaced the floor with a vinyl plank flooring that looks like wood, which was better with the wheelchair,” Jeanmarie Flaco said. The commercial-grade flooring was used in the dining room, kitchen and family room.

Patrick’s movement through the kitchen is made easier by the addition of a custom-designed island on casters. The moveable work and storage area has a hinged shelf that can be lifted or dropped to one side as needed.

“I love it,” Falco said. “It just looks great, and it’s much more functional,” she said. With its wooden butcher block top, the island is used for food prep and as a work station where she can help her son with his homework.

The renovation project began with a plan to update and reorganize the home’s main level. “It started with the kitchen and family room and worked its way into a dining room,” Falco said. “The family room was next to the kitchen, so we opened up the doorway so it is more of a great room feel.”

Just outside the kitchen, a new built-in dining table was installed in the family room with the same granite surface as the kitchen counters. “The table was custom designed so it’s a good height for my son to get underneath with the wheel chair,” Falco said. “We were very particular with what we bought to make sure it worked for him.”

Patrick Falco, 17, has the neurological disorder Leigh’s Disease, and he lost the ability to walk at four years old. While the elevator has given him a degree of independence in the family’s home of 21 years, it was an imposing feature in the family room, creating an awkwardly shaped space that had been difficult to use and maneuver.

Heather McManus of Artistry Interiors in Kinnelon redesigned the room. “Heather had cabinets built along the wall with a seating area that has a cocktail table and chairs,” Falco said of one of her favorite new features. The banquette and cabinetry made use of the mostly unused fireplace wall, adding storage space, seating and architectural detail. The room’s previously pine-colored woodwork also was updated with paint.

“Painting the woodwork white made such a difference,” Falco said. “It looks like a new house.”

Structurally, McManus had a closet near the elevator removed to make room for the new dining table near the kitchen while improving use of the room’s square footage. Furniture was selected and placed for wider passages.

“Everything we designed in this last round of renovation was with Patrick’s needs as of today in mind, and thinking ahead if further changes are needed,” McManus said. She also managed the project, coordinating purchases, demolition and installations.

Falco, director and chief executive of a medical practice, said she never had time to go shopping. “Heather brought things to my house,” making the project decisions and improvements possible, she said. “I work full time and my son is disabled, so there is no down time.”

Ken Falco, who is director of billing for a medical practice, managed to find time to paint a few walls for the project.

The couple splurged on floral print fabric used for window valances and to upholster cushions of the banquette seating area.

“It ties it all together,” Jeanmarie Falco said. “It makes the family room and the kitchen blend.”

The family room also has a new sofa big enough for Patrick to relax and watch his favorite sports programs with his parents. “We did put in a 60-inch TV for him,” his mother said. “He also likes being able to get around more easily in the family room and the kitchen.”

What they renovated

The kitchen and family room. They also redecorated the dining room.

Who did the work?

Heather McManus of Artistry Interiors, Kinnelon; N&S General Contractor, Hawthorne, wall alterations, backsplash installation, trim; Heaven On Walls, Kinnelon, painted cabinetry; US Kitchens & Baths, East Hanover, built kitchen island; Joey’s Woodworking, custom woodwork and refinishing; The Carpet Girl, Springfield, flooring; Digital Home, Montclair, television and sound system

How long it took

About 6 months, including planning. Work began in April 2016, and the bulk of it was done by June.

What they spent

$85,000

How they saved

The kitchen cabinetry was painted rather than replaced since in was good condition

What they did themselves

Some painting

What they’d have done differently

Possibly opening the wall in the kitchen more. The design plan had specified a larger opening, but the couple didn’t want to risk possible electrical issues related to moving and electrical outlet.

