This N.J. brewery's latest ale might be tough to order by name



CAPE MAY — The owners of the Cape May Brewing Company have come up with a new beer with a 9-syllable name to celebrate the 175th anniversary of their alma mater.

Villanova University alums Ryan Krill and Chris Henke will unveil their Demisemiseptcentennial Ale on Jan. 25 in the tasting room of their brewery.Villanova asked Krill and Henke to make a beer to commemorate the anniversary.

Demisemiseptcentennial is a word associated with the commemoration of an event that happened 175 years ago.

Chicago Cubs outfield Matt Szczur, a graduate of Villanova and Lower Cape May Regional High School will be on hand. A portion of the proceeds ($1 from each pint sold) from the event will benefit Szczur’s foundation to raise money and awareness for bone marrow donation.

The beer will be available in six packs and draft and should be in bars near the Villanova campus soon.

The beer consists of German Pilsner malt, the brewery’s ale yeast strain and centennial hops and has an alcohol content of 4.5 percent.

Jeff Goldman may be reached at jeff_goldman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @JeffSGoldman. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 17 Jan 2017 14:10:55 +0000