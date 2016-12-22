This N.J. lawmaker had a perfect attendance record in D.C. | The Auditor



On Oct. 14, 2011, Rep. Leonard Lance failed to vote on an amendment to legislation governing how municipalities can reuse or dispose of the residue from burnt coal.

He hasn’t missed a vote since.

Lance (R-7th Dist.) again compiled a perfect voting record for the 114th Congress, according to Govtrack.

Rep. Frank LoBiondo (R-2nd Dist.) was the only other House member from the Garden State who didn’t miss a vote in the last Congress. He missed several votes during the previous Congress.

But Lance has a long way to go before he can become the Cal Ripken of Congress.

Among all House members, Reps. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) and Steve Womack (R-Ark.) have a longer perfect attendance streak than Lance, according to the Washington Post.

And the all-time record is held by the late Willliam Natcher, a Democrat from Kentucky who cast 18,401 consecutive votes over more than four decades.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 24 Dec 2016 15:00:13 +0000