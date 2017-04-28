Thousands attend annual Shad Fest on summer-like day



LAMBERTVILLE – Sun and temperatures reaching the upper 80s greeted visitors to the annual Shad Fest, a spring tradition for this town on the Delaware River in Hunterdon County.

The festival, in its 36th year, celebrates the running of the American shad which start their run up the river from the Atlantic Ocean to lay their eggs.

The festival continues from 12:30-5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Over 10,000 were expected to attend today, and at least that number is expected tomorrow. While it was humid, some clouds and a steady breeze off the river brought comfortable, if warm, conditions.

While many come for the food, the shopping and the music, there was a commercial shad fishing demonstration by the Lewis family. They have been fishing on the river since 1888 and have the only remaining commercial license to catch shad using nets, known as seining.

They will be doing a demonstration at 1 p.m. on Sunday on Lewis Island at the end of Lambert Lane.

Music on Sunday includes John Sonntag at noon, Pyrenesia at 1 p.m., Jean Therapy at 2:30 p.m. and the Exit Row Band at 4 p.m.

What to see and do when you come to Shad Fest

Also taking place Sunday is the auctioning of posters created for the festival. Over 150 original art posters, created and donated by local artists, are on display during the weekend in the recreation room of the First Presbyterian Church, 31 N. Union St. These posters will be auctioned off on Sunday at 3 p.m., with the money going to scholarships for students pursuing a collegiate career in the arts.

Posters made by local schoolchildren will also be on display at the Justice Center, 25 S. Union Street.

For those who want to try shad, most sold at the festival is de-boned and fileted. Many restaurants add shad to the menu this weekend. The Lambertville Station had a grill for shad sandwiches while Hamilton’s Grill Room showed people how to prepare shad.

Annie’s Gourmet to Go also offered teriyaki-flavored shad wraps and seafood chowder filled with chunks of shad and other fish.

There is plenty to eat beyond shad – from hot dogs to fried Oreos, hamburgers, fries and fresh lemonade, and there is also face painting, sand art and other children’s activities, as well as rides, for the kids.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 29 Apr 2017 21:47:33 +0000