Time to ditch cable? Here's a guide for the confused | Logged On

Is it time to ditch your cable bill? Many of us use a streaming service–this week Leichtman Research Group announced that 54 percent of U.S. adults use Netflix, while only 53 percent use a DVR–but most of us still have a traditional cable or satellite subscription, as well.

If your household now streams most of its video, you might wonder if it’s time to chop that $100 per month cable bill. Sling TV, DirecTV Now, and (soon) YouTube TV offer stripped-down streaming services for less. But before you trade in cable, here are three questions to ask:

1. What Channels Are Essential?

DirecTV Now’s $35 plan offers over 60 channels, Sling TV’s $25 per month plan offers over 40, and YouTube TV will offer over 40 for $35 per month when it launches this spring.

Before cutting cable, make a list of what channels are essential to your household, and then see what plans offer them. Be sure to include local or sports channels on your list. Paying less means getting less, so make sure you’re getting what you need.

2. What Are the Extras?

Besides offering live video, these services offer on-demand video libraries that you can access at any time, but the selection varies. Also, YouTube TV will include an online DVR for recording content, while Sling TV is currently beta testing the same feature. If being able to record shows is essential to you, the lack of a DVR could be a deal-breaker.

3. How Many Commercials Do You See?

Unlike Netflix or Amazon Prime, these services come with commercials. Often they’re unskippable in on-demand selections. While commercial loads so far are less than with cable, the services are hardly ad-free.

Once you’ve picked a service that feels right, use the free trial period before cutting your cable account. Live with the streaming service for a while to make sure you’re getting what you need. After all, you don’t want to cut cable and then find out you no longer get your kid’s favorite show or get access to your favorite team.

And if none of these services feels right, don’t worry–more are coming. Streaming video is only going to increase and options are going to get more customizable over time.

