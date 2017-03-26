Todd Bowles not concerned with Jets' tardiness: 'Sometimes you're late to work'



PHOENIX — The Jets were a mess in 2016. There’s no other way to put. But it wasn’t just on the field where they had their struggles. Off it, things were just as ugly.

Among the many, many issues — locker room turmoil, drama, lack-of leadership — the Jets dealt with a perceived lack of accountability. Two of the their best players — defensive ends Muhammad Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson — made it a habit of showing up late to meetings.

Is coach Todd Bowles worried about his team’s alleged issue with tardiness?

“It’s part of it,” Bowles said at the NFL owners meeting on Tuesday in Phoenix, Ariz. “Sometimes you’re late to work. It’s life. It’s not life threatening … Sometimes your alarm clock isn’t going to go off.”

Bowles is a former player. He coaches his team as such. He knows things are going to come up with his guys, understands things from their point of view, as is lenient where others are overly strict. He may come from the Bill Parcells coaching tree, but he’s not like the ex-Giant coach’s other disciple, Tom Coughlin.

Bowles will have bigger role in O in ’17

Despite missing a team walkthrough before a game against the Ravens, Wilkerson wasn’t docked game time another two weeks. The repeated absences and lateness eventually led to his, and Richardson’s, first quarter benching in Week 9.

“Those guys, after that, were sharp,” Bowles said. “They were fine. We didn’t have a problem with them after that.”

Wilkerson and Richardson were two players believed to be leaders. Regular tardiness isn’t the best way to lead by example. With guys like cornerback Darrelle Revis, receiver Brandon Marshall and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick now gone, the Jets are running a bit low on guys others can follow.

There’s defensive end Leonard Williams, but he’s overshadowed in a meeting room with Wilkerson and Richardson. There’s left tackle Kelvin Beachum and quarterback Josh McCown, but they were just signed. Receiver Robby Anderson is heading into just his second year.

Still, Bowles believes it will work itself out.

“I think a bunch [of younger guys] have the leadership qualities,” Bowles said. “It’s just about saying it at the right time. You can’t force a leader. You can train them, some of them are naturally gifted, but you step up as you see fit.

“We have about 15 of them that I’m pretty sure can lead.”

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

