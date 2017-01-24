Todd Bowles on Jets' offensive coordinator vacancy: 'I'm pretty sure where I'm going'



New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles talks to reporters at the Jets’ training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. After ending a dismal season on a winning note with a 30-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the Jets are making no changes in leadership heading into what appears will be a busy offseason. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

MOBILE, Ala. — It has been three weeks since Jets‘ offensive coordinator Chan Gailey retired. They still haven’t hired a replacement.

Well, officially.

“I’m pretty sure where I’m going,” head coach Todd Bowles told NJ Advance Media and one other outlet at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday. “I can’t say anything. When we hire somebody, I will let you know.”

In his first public comments since Gailey’s retirement and the firing of five assistants coaches, Bowles avoided any specific details. He didn’t talk about why he made the shakeup on his staff, or if Saints receivers coach John Morton, who interviewed for the coordinator vacancy at the Senior Bowl, would be hired.

He did say he isn’t in Mobile scouting blindly, though. He’s well aware of what his team needs. Both on offense, and defense.

“I’m sure of the [offensive] system. I’m sure,” Bowles said. “I’m good. I know what we need and know how to slot them in, and kind of go from there.”

Offensive prospects for Jets to watch

After setting team records in 2015, the Jets offense was dreadful last year. They finished 26th in yards per game (329.3) and 30th in points (17.2). Couple those struggles, with Gailey’s sudden retirement, and some believed the coordinator was forced out.

Bowles said that wasn’t the case. As the Jets announced: This was a retirement, not a firing.

“I knew when I hired him he was doing two years,” Bowles said. “We talked about it. He wanted to do two years, and that was that.”

“He told me a year ahead of time. That made it easier for me. This wasn’t last minute.

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.