Toll of those sickened by synthetic pot in Newark rises to more than 3 dozen

NEWARK— The number of people hospitalized after ingesting synthetic marijuana in downtown Newark has risen to about 40 since Thursday, police said.

About a dozen people became ill after using the banned substance, also known as K2 or Spice, Thursday evening. All of the victims Thursday and Friday were discovered in the vicinity of Railroad Avenue. There have been no fatalities, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

The victims appear to be mostly from the homeless population, Ambrose also said.

In addition to trying to identify the source or supplier of the drug, the police department is also deploying members of the clergy unit to discourage its use.

Initially marketed as a legal alternative to marijuana, the use of K2 and related substances like bath salts led to a spike in emergency room visits and calls to poison-control hotlines before New Jersey imposed a ban in 2012.

Ambrose is asking anyone with information about this incident to call the police department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877- NWK-TIPS (1-877- 695-8477) or 1-877- NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

