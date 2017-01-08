Top N.J. DT target Corey Bolds to take Rutgers official visit Jan. 20



Sunday, Corey Bolds, one of N.J.’s top remaining non-committed 2017 recruits, revealed via Twitter that he will take an official visit to Rutgers on Jan. 20.

The 6-3, 270-pound senior defensive tackle is coming off a third-team all-state selection in 2016, after accumulating 37 solo tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 12 games, according to MaxPreps.com.

His efforts helped lead the Paladins to a 10-2 record and Group 4, Non-public championship just on year after the team missed the NJSIAA playoffs altogether.

A three-star prospect out of Paramus (N.J.) Catholic, Bolds holds offers from a number of the country’s top programs, including Michigan, Ohio State, Clemson, Penn State, Georgia and Virginia Tech.

Although it is unclear at this point which of those options are still on the table with national signing day less than one month away.

Penn State, for instance, is a team Bolds holds in high regard, and took an official visit to the weekend of Nov. 5. However, it doesn’t appear they have additional room at defensive tackle this late in the recruiting cycle.

Hence, it’s unlikely he ends up there.

In addition to Rutgers, Bolds will take an official visit to Ole Miss on Jan. 27 as it appears the Rebels, along with the Scarlet Knights, are the two teams best suited to add him down the stretch.

Bolds is currently the No. 8 recruit in the NJ.com Top 50, a list of N.J.’s top 50 college football recruits, regardless of grade.

