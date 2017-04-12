Top players in 2017 NFL Draft: Who's on Jets draft big board?

Who’s on the Jets’ draft big board?

This is going to be a big draft for the Jets and Mike Maccagnan. The team is in dire need of young talent, and holding the No. 6 pick, the Jets are in pretty good shape to get some.

A quarterback and running back are both options … as are tight end, offensive line, cornerback, safety and just about every other position outside of defensive end. The Jets draft board figures to be filled with a wide range of positions.

And here’s a look at some of the guys likely on the list. We’ve compiled the top options in the first, middle and late rounds of the NFL Draft.