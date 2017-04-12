Top players in 2017 NFL Draft: Who's on Jets draft big board?
Updated April 12, 2017
Posted April 12, 2017
By Connor Hughes | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
The 2017 NFL Draft is right around the corner. The New York Jets hold the No. 6 pick. Who’s on their big board? Are Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, UNC’s Mitch Trubisky, Alabama’s O.J. Howard or Oklahoma’s Joe Mixon options? What about Alabama’s Cam Robinson, LSU’s Leonard Fournette or Alabama’s Tim Williams? Let’s take a look.
Who’s on the Jets’ draft big board?
This is going to be a big draft for the Jets and Mike Maccagnan. The team is in dire need of young talent, and holding the No. 6 pick, the Jets are in pretty good shape to get some.
A quarterback and running back are both options … as are tight end, offensive line, cornerback, safety and just about every other position outside of defensive end. The Jets draft board figures to be filled with a wide range of positions.
And here’s a look at some of the guys likely on the list. We’ve compiled the top options in the first, middle and late rounds of the NFL Draft.
AP Photo
Deshaun Watson, Clemson
AGE: 21
Size: 6-2, 210
Best season: 4,593 yards | 41 TDs | 17 INTs (2016)
Round projection: 1st
ANALYSIS: The Jets did take Christian Hackenberg in the second round last year, but are they really confident he can be their quarterback of the future? Bryce Petty looks more like a backup, and Josh McCown will soon be 38. The Jets don’t appear to have their long-term answer at quarterback on the roster. Deshaun Watson, depending on who you ask, is the best quarterback in the draft.
Published at Wed, 12 Apr 2017 10:30:00 +0000
