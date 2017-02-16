Train service suspended as fire rages near tracks in Linden



LINDEN — A fire at a business on West Elizabeth Avenue has forced NJ Transit to suspend service in both directions between Metropark and Newark Penn Stations, the agency announced Wednesday night.

Watch on #Periscope: linden, nj multiple alarm vacant commercial https://t.co/JcTtySMjqV — Rich Mackey (@NFDMackey) February 16, 2017

Buses will cross-honor rail tickets.

The fire broke out shortly after 10 p.m. and had risen to three alarms within 90 minutes. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Paul Milo may be reached at pmilo@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter@PaulMilo2. Find NJ.comon Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 16 Feb 2017 04:39:26 +0000