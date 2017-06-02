Trenton man confessed to robbing Hamilton bank, cops say



HAMILTON — A Trenton man arrested in the city Wednesday afternoon on a robbery charge accusing him of holding up a TD Bank branch the day before confessed to the crime, Hamilton police said.

Paul R. Finer, 38, was apprehended at about 3 p.m. after investigators were tipped off to his location.

Detectives had already identified Finer as the man they suspect robbed the TD branch in the 1100 block of Whitehorse-Hamilton Square Road at 5 p.m. Wednesday, but they were initially unsure of his location until they got the telephoned tip, police said.

Hamilton police did not say where exactly Sgt. Joseph Wilk and Detective Leonard Gadsby made the arrest.

Finer later confessed to being the man who handed a note to a teller, announcing the robbery, and left the bank and got into a red SUV with a gray bumper and drove away.

The bank’s security cameras captured the crime. In a photo made public by police, the robber is seen wearing a knit winter hat with a sweatshirt hood on top of it.

Finer was jailed Wednesday night at the Mercer County Correction Center on a robbery charge.

