Trenton's summer concert series hopes to draw big crowds with new day, time



TRENTON — Trenton will again be hosting a free summer concert series, but the shows will be moved to a new day and time in hopes of drawing larger crowds and providing a bigger boost to downtown businesses.

The Levitt AMP Trenton Music Series will now be held on Thursdays at 5 p.m. in Mill Hill Park, a change from Saturday nights on the Capital Green behind the Statehouse.

Tom Gilmour, executive director of the Trenton Downtown Association, said the group faced significant operational and financial challenges last year.

He said Mill Hill Park is a more manageable space and expenses will be lower since they will already have tents and equipment set up from the Capital City Farmers Market earlier in the day.

Moving to a weekday, Gilmour said, will also give state workers a reason to stay in the city after 5 p.m.

“We have this amazing population of 20,000-plus that come here every day and if we can just capture a couple hundred of them, that would be great,” he said. “The number of other events going on on Saturdays that we were competing against, it was tough for us to operate and attract the number of people we wanted to attract to the event.”

Gilmour also hopes to draw people who are otherwise reluctant to come into the city after dark because of safety concerns.

“It’ll be light out so we’re hoping that people will come and not be afraid to come to Trenton,” he said. “It’s a very safe part of our city.”

Vendors will be also added to create a more festive atmosphere and give restaurants and other businesses a chance to sell their wares.

Last year, “they got a small bump, but certainly not what we were hoping for,” Gilmour said. “Having this on a weekday and starting a lot earlier … I think it will help the restaurants significantly.”

This is the third straight year that Trenton was awarded a $25,000 Levitt AMP Grant to put on the series. New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance provided a matching grant.

This year, TDA is enlisting the help of Joseph Kuzemka, who has found great success with the popular Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market, Capital City Food Truck Battle and Art All Night.

Kuzemka, owner of The Rockhopper Creative, an event management and marketing company, says he’s excited to breathe new life into the concert series.

“We’ve got a great opportunity here to reinvigorate the downtown area with a great series of music that will cover a spectrum of genres,” he said. “It will expose our patrons to a beautiful downtown park accompanied by live music and a true sense of community.”

The first show is June 29 and will run for 10 Thursdays through Aug. 31. The lineup will be announced at a later date.

Cristina Rojas may be reached at crojas@njadvancemedia.com.

Published at Mon, 13 Mar 2017 18:16:55 +0000