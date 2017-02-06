Trio threw cocaine out window during stolen car chase, cops say



TRENTON — Two Trenton men and a juvenile are facing charges they threw cocaine out of a stolen car during a chase that ended in a crash Saturday, police said.

Detectives responded to the area of Hamilton and Chestnut avenues around 3:35 p.m. after the owner of a stolen Acura MDX reported seeing his car, police said.

A chase ensued when they tried to pull over the car, which was driven by 23-year-old Keenan Kparway.

Police say the occupants were seen tossing powdered cocaine out the window and Kparway drove directly at a patrol car, almost causing him to crash.

The pursuit lasted 13 minutes and ended in the area of Bonnie and Fletcher avenues in Hamilton when police say Kparway crashed into a guardrail and light pole.

Kparway then fled on foot, but was taken into custody in an open field after a brief struggle, police said.

Police recovered a small amount of cocaine and the unnamed 16-year-old girl had marijuana on her.

Kparway and Malik Bingham, 18, each face charges for receiving stolen property, drug offenses, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest.

Kparway was also charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, eluding an officer, failing to stop, driving the wrong-way on a one-way street, reckless driving and having a suspended driver’s license. He was arrested last month for an armed robbery.

The teenage girl was taken to the youth detention facility, police said.

Cristina Rojas may be reached at crojas@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @CristinaRojasTT. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 06 Feb 2017 17:38:09 +0000