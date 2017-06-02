Troopers meet baby they helped deliver in parking lot



COMMERCIAL TWP. — This is the second time Ka’naih Williams has been to the New Jersey State Police barracks here. The first time was the day she was born in its parking lot a month ago.

Ka’naih and her family came to visit and formally introduce the baby girl to the troopers that helped her deliver her. Tuesday afternoon was a lot more of a happy occasion than on Jan. 19, when Katrina Govan was driving Deshyamma Dalton to somewhere she can safely give birth.

“We had an idea when the 911 call came in that it was pretty serious but once we got out here and saw how hysterical she was and the nature of her daughter, we got into action and pulled together as a group,” said Det. Matthew Hanlin of New Jersey State Police.

During Tuesday’s visit, troopers got to hold Ka’naih and got her a gift basket. Ka’Naih was wearing a white tutu and a pink headband that read “Princess.”

It was the second chance they got to meet her for the first time.

“It was just pleasant to see everybody happy and everybody be here healthy,” said Det. Andrew Abdill.

In the early morning of Jan. 19, Dalton was very pregnant and very much in pain. She had just returned to Port Norris from Cooper University Hospital in Camden when her body began to push at Govan’s house. Govan is Ka’naih’s paternal grandmother.

As they drove in Govan’s green van, they were speaking with a 911 dispatcher and trying to figure out a safe place for Dalton to give birth. That’s when Govan decided to pull into the nearby New Jersey State Police barracks.

“Because of all of these woods, nobody could find where I was for an ambulance to help her and the baby’s head was purple and the cord was around her neck,” Govan said.

Dalton was passing out as she was giving birth, unaware of all of the excitement around her.

“I couldn’t stop pushing and once her head and her shoulders came out I was like, OK I’m exhausted,” Dalton said. “I’ve been going through labor pains and contractions ever since the day before and they were so strong. I couldn’t stay focused.”

“We didn’t want to lose mom as well as baby,” Govan said.

Troopers ran out with bottles of water, towels and even a frozen bag of string beans to put on Dalton’s head.

Paramedics then took the family to Inspira Medical Center Vineland.

Ka’naih didn’t cry when she was born and she still doesn’t cry much but, when she does, according to Govan, Ka’naih’s cry is unique and when she’s asleep she lets out little whines all night long.

Ka’naih’s birth story is one that is sure to be repeated to her at each birthday and the family even has a nickname for her from the whole experience with the beautiful people who helped her come into the world: Princess Troop.

“We were there when she came into this world, I guess you could say, and there will always be that attachment — between her this station and our whole outfit as an organization,” Hanlin said.

Don E. Woods may be reached at dwoods@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @donewoods1. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

